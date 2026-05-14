​Air India ⁠recorded a record loss of more than $2 billion ‌for its 2025-26 fiscal year, according to shareholder Singapore Airlines' annual report, ​as India's second-largest airline grappled with disruption from the Iran ​war and Pakistan's ​ban on Indian carriers from its airspace.

In its report, released on Thursday, Singapore Airlines, which owns ⁠a 25% stake in Air India, said the Indian group's losses amounted to 3.56 billion Singapore dollars, or $2.80 billion at current exchange rates, for the ​12 months ‌to end-March. Singapore ⁠Airlines did ⁠not indicate the exchange rate it had used to calculate the ​loss. Reuters previously reported that ‌Air India was expected to post ⁠an annual loss of $2.12 billion.

Air India, which is not listed in India and has not yet filed its earnings with local regulators, declined to comment. Its 2024-25 loss stood at 39.75 billion Indian rupees ($415.09 million).

The loss will be another major setback for the airline, which has been forced to ‌cut scores of international flights in recent months, ⁠hitting its turnaround plans. Air India's flight ​cuts are a boon for foreign carriers, with Lufthansa Group and Cathay Pacific among those adding services to ​one of ‌the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, Reuters reported ⁠on Thursday.

(Reporting by ​Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by Joe Bavier, Kirsten Donovan)