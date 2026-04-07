Budapest Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, celebrated the launch of Asiana Airlines’ new twice-weekly direct service between Budapest and Seoul, which began on 3rd April 2026.

This addition complements the existing Korean Air service, together offering over 2,000 weekly seats and daily non-stop access between the Hungarian and South Korean capitals, and strengthening travel options across this 8,134 km long-haul sector.

“Welcoming Asiana Airlines to Budapest is a milestone for our airport and a great result for our strategy,” said Máté Ritter, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport. “South Korea is a key, third largest global long-haul market for Budapest Airport, having almost 100,000 non-stop and 50,000 connecting passengers, and this new service opens more options for business and leisure travellers alike, while reinforcing economic and cultural ties. The current non-stop air service between the capital cities has an outstanding load factor, so we are confident that this new route will be destined for success.”

“Asiana Airlines is pleased to announce that Budapest will become our ninth European destination, joining our current network of Paris, Frankfurt, Rome, London, Istanbul, Barcelona, Prague, and Milan,” said Song Bo-Young, CEO, Asiana Airlines. “The launch of the Budapest route further strengthens our network with key European gateways. We will do our utmost to ensure customer satisfaction through reliable operations and differentiated service."

The launch strengthens Budapest Airport’s Far East network, which in 2026 spans eight destinations: Beijing, Xi’an, Ningbo, Seoul, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chongqing.

This expansion highlights the airport’s ongoing success in attracting major international carriers, on long- and thin-routes and supporting inbound tourism to Hungary, bilateral trade, and business travel between Hungary and Asia.

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