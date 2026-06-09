Air Canada has launched its Budapest-Toronto flight, which will operate five times a week during the peak season - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - from the Hungarian capital to the Canadian metropolis, until the end of October.

Air Canada will operate the route using the wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering passengers a choice of Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class, ensuring that both leisure and business travelers can find the service that best suits their needs.

"We are delighted to welcome Air Canada’s Budapest–Toronto flight, which is one of the most eagerly anticipated connections of this summer season by passengers, whether they are traveling for leisure or business," said Francois Berisot, the CEO of Budapest Airport.

"This connection is the second direct North American destination this summer, which will further strengthen the already extremely strong overseas interest in the Hungarian capital," he noted.

These flights will operate until October 24, between Ferenc Liszt International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport, with a flight time of nine hours.

Flights depart Toronto at 7pm local time and arrive in Budapest at 9.40am the following morning, while return flights depart the Hungarian capital at 11.45am and land in Toronto at 3.05pm.

Air Canada said it is providing 47,680 seats between the two cities during the summer season and offering excellent connections in Toronto, thereby linking Budapest with other regions of Canada, major North American cities and certain exotic destinations, such as the Caribbean, Hawaii and several South American countries.

Rocky Lo, the Managing Director, International Sales, Air Canada, said: "We are thrilled to be the only carrier offering a non-stop service between Budapest and Toronto, connecting families, tourists and businesses across the Atlantic with ease. This service will also allow Hungarian customers to connect onto Air Canada’s impressive global network, notably into the US, the Caribbean, Central and Latin America."

"The air link is expected to attract significant interest, as it meets an existing, high level of demand; currently, nearly 90,000 passengers travel between the two countries each year," he added.

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