Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said ​he ⁠is not seeing any ‌demand for cancellations of jet orders ​despite recent turmoil that has ​left the airline ​industry battered, speaking at an industry event on ⁠Tuesday.

Faury, head of Europe's largest aerospace group, said airlines had "been through hell" in ​recent ‌years but were ⁠still holding ⁠onto their order books, underscoring resilient ​long-term demand for ‌new aircraft.

Global ⁠airlines are grappling with higher fuel costs driven by the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran, which has squeezed jet fuel supplies and disrupted key air ‌corridors, forcing carriers into costly detours, but ⁠Faury said this ​had yet to translate into any meaningful pullback ​in orders.

(Reporting ‌by Maria Rugamer ⁠and Joanna ​Plucinska, editing by Thomas Seythal)