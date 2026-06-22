The African Development Bank (AfDB) board has approved $180.62 million towards the transformation of Uganda’s regional air transport with a view of unlocking economic opportunities.

The financing will upgrade the Arua Airport into an international-standard facility, under Phase 1 of the Uganda Airports Development Programme.“This project is about more than an airport. It is about connecting people to opportunity, opening new markets for businesses, supporting tourism, and strengthening Uganda’s role as a regional trade and logistics hub,” said Mike Salawou, the multilateral lender’s Director for the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department said in a statement on Thursday (June 18).

The project will be implemented by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), which operates under the oversight of the Ministry of Works and Transport.“Arua Airport is currently the second busiest in the country after Entebbe International Airport and has immense growth potential,” said Fred Bamwesigye, the authority’s director general.“The airport will also serve as an alternative to Entebbe International Airport during emergencies.”Located roughly 450km from Kampala, Arua is a strategic gateway to Uganda’s West Nile region, and neighbouring markets in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, limited domestic and international air-travel facilities within this region have hindered its growth.

Safer, efficient infrastructureThe programme aims to improve domestic and regional connectivity through safer, more efficient and climate-resilient aviation infrastructure. It will involve the construction of a 3.5km paved runway capable of handling large aircraft such as the Boeing 777; new taxiways and aprons; a passenger terminal with capacity for 700,000 travellers annually, and a cargo terminal designed to handle 25,000 tonnes per annum.

It will also have a new control tower, access roads, car parking and modern safety systems.

Of the total programme cost of $182.67 million, the Group will provide an AfDB loan of $163.43 million, and a $17.18 million loan from the African Development Fund, the Group’s concessional lending arm. Uganda will provide an in-kind contribution of $2.04 million.

More than a half-million people in Arua City and District are set to benefit directly from the programme, while the wider West Nile region, home to more than 3.3 million people, will gain from improved transport and investment opportunities.

The programme is expected to create about 500 direct jobs during construction and more than 1,400 indirect jobs in tourism, agriculture and trade. It will also provide skills training for at least 100 young people, including women, in engineering, construction and equipment operations.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

