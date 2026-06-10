Riyadh -- flynas has announced the establishment of a new operations base at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim in cooperation with the leading airports operator, Cluster2 company, making flynas the first Saudi airline to operate flights from six different hubs across the Kingdom.



As of next July, flynas will launch the first phase of this expansion, offering direct flights to five domestic and international destinations. The international network from Qassim will include direct routes to Istanbul, Trabzon, and Cairo (Sphinx International Airport), as well as a direct domestic route to Abha and Dammam.



CEO of Cluster2 Company Eng. Ali Masrahi emphasized that the inauguration of flynas’ new operations base at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim is a pivotal step within Cluster2’s strategic plans to enhance partnerships and build operating networks with partners to cover various regions of the Kingdom.

This will be achieved by capitalizing on potential passenger demand and adding new domestic and international air routes, in fulfillment of the aviation program targets under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to reach 330 million passengers by 2030.