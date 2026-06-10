Dammam Airports Company (DACO) has signed a series of strategic agreements valued at more than SAR1.2 billion ($317 million) to boost the infrastructure and operational capabilities at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam.

The agreements form part of a broader package of transportation sector projects exceeding SAR3 billion, signed in the presence of Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province.

A significant portion of the contracts covers the construction of a new power station and medium-voltage electrical distribution network at the Airport.

The newly-awarded contracts support DACO’s long-term development strategy aimed at strengthening airport infrastructure, improving operational reliability, and accommodating future growth in passenger traffic and aviation activities, said the company in a statement.

The project also includes the upgrade of KFIA’s existing electrical grid, enhancing network reliability, operational resilience, and capacity to support future airport expansion and increasing passenger demand, it added.

DACO has also awarded a contract for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the northern access road to King Fahd International Airport, including the section connecting the airport to Safwa Bridge.

The project is designed to improve road safety standards, enhance traffic flow, and provide a more efficient transportation link for airport users.

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