Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the North Semaisma Roads & Infrastructure Work (Package P07A) in the third quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender for the project was issued on 14 March 2026. The original bid submission deadline of 12 May 2026 was subsequently extended to 30 June 2026.

Located in Semaisma, north of Doha, the project forms part of broader infrastructure development plans for the coastal district and surrounding areas.

“The EPC contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2030,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope focuses on infrastructure development in northern Semaisma, including the Airstrip Road, the Coastal Road and road connections to the existing Al Khor Expressway.

Package P07A includes the development of subdivision infrastructure within designated plots, as well as the construction of major roads to improve connectivity and support future urban growth.

The project covers an area of approximately 131.2 hectares and includes the construction of around 18.5 kilometres of roadway network.

The development also comprises eight special-use plots, a recreational facility plot, a beach development plot and other associated land uses.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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