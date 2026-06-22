AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday announced the launch of an executive development programme for Zarqa Governorate with a budget exceeding JD800 million over three years.

Hassan stressed the government’s commitment to implementing the plan in partnership with local stakeholders.

Speaking during a Cabinet session held in Zarqa, Hassan said the programme reflects a comprehensive developmental vision focused on improving public services, supporting industrial growth and creating job opportunities in the governorate.

He said that healthcare, education and public transport will be among the programme’s main priorities, in line with directives issued by His Majesty King Abdullah during his recent visit to Zarqa.

“Industrial growth and employment are the other face of development and its very core,” Hassan said, highlighting the importance of these sectors alongside projects being carried out by various ministries.

The prime minister said that the development plan includes 155 projects, 75 of which have already been completed, with an overall completion rate of 77 per cent.

He added that additional projects are being prepared following government field visits to more than 18 sites across the governorate.

In the healthcare sector, Hassan said that the construction of the new Prince Faisal Hospital in Rusaifa remains a priority. He noted that the project’s tender has been awarded, preliminary works started weeks ago, and completion is expected within three years at an estimated cost of JD9 million.

In education, the Premier said that four new schools have been completed at a cost of JD10 million, including two schools with a capacity of around 1,000 students each.

Work is also underway on seven additional large schools worth JD15 million, in addition to the construction of 500 classrooms and maintenance works at more than 25 schools, he said.

Regarding transport, Hassan highlighted the performance of the Amman-Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has served more than 15 million passengers since its launch.

He said that plans are underway to extend the route to the Hashemite University within four months to address transportation challenges for students.

On the industrial sector, Hassan said that the new Zarqa Industrial Estate, inaugurated by the King last month, is the Kingdom’s largest and first green industrial estate. “The project will be developed in three phases to attract investment and create employment opportunities.”

He added that a tender to supply the industrial city with natural gas was awarded last week, with implementation expected to begin soon, further enhancing the estate’s ability to attract investors.

Hassan stressed that strategic projects in Zarqa will contribute to the wider national economy, create jobs and support investment, while underscoring the importance of vocational training in preparing a skilled workforce.

On the economic outlook, the prime minister expressed confidence in Jordan’s economic performance, saying the Kingdom has continued to focus on national priorities despite regional challenges.

He noted that economic growth indicators, exports and the capital market have shown improvement, while inflation remains under control compared with regional and global levels.

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