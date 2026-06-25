Oman's Ministry of Health awarded the contract for the Oman Genome Centre and Bio Bank Project in Al Seeb, Muscat.

Four companies had submitted financial bids for the project as follows.

·Al Rafaa Trading and Contracting – 5.042 million Omani rials

·Arkan Majan International OMR 3.998 million

·Saif Salim Essa Al Harasi and Co OMR 6.798 million

·Khimji Ramdas Construction OMR 4.013 million

On Tuesday, local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer reported that an OMR 4.56 million contract has been awarded for the project.

The tender was issued on 18 December 2025, with bids submitted on 11 February 2026.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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