Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) is expected to award the contract for QMC Broadcast Tower Development and Dismantling Project in the fourth quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The design-and-build contract was issued on 22 December 2025, with bid submissions due on 12 July 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in October 2026, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope includes the design and construction of a new 200-metre self-supporting broadcast tower at Al-Kheesah, alongside the dismantling of the existing 320-metre tower at Al-Shahaniya.

The project also includes the development of associated infrastructure and support facilities. These comprise a transmitter building measuring 20 metres by 25 metres, a store hall of similar dimensions, generator and pump rooms, fuel and diesel storage facilities, water tanks, a substation building, guard room and other service structures.

All support facilities will be located in separate service buildings outside the transmitter hall.

The contract also includes construction of a minimum one-kilometre asphalt access road linking the existing QMC station and offices at Al-Kheesah to the new tower site. Additional works cover internal circulation roads, ancillary buildings, shaded parking areas and landscaping.

According to the tender, the access and circulation layout will follow a similar design concept to the existing Al-Shahaniya facility, including road connectivity around the new buildings and operational areas.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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