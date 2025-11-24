Doha, Qatar: The Film Committee at Media City Qatar has signed a landmark agreement with Company 3, the award-winning global post-production and visual effects powerhouse, to establish a dedicated post-production and VFX studio in Doha.

This agreement - signed during the Doha Film Festival 2025, marks a pivotal milestone in Qatar's creative industries development and underscores Qatar's growing reputation as the Middle East's emerging media capital, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class talent, and a progressive creative ecosystem.

Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and Chairman of Qatar Film Committee, HE Hassan Al Thawadi, said that "this partnership embodies Qatar's vision to support the very best creators in Qatar, the region and the Global South."

"With Company 3's world-renowned expertise in visual storytelling and our commitment to building advanced creative infrastructure, Doha is poised to become a destination for world-class post-production and visual effects," His Excellency added.

As part of the agreement, the Film Committee and Company 3 will jointly research, explore, and evaluate the development of a post-production and visual effects studio operated by Company 3 in Qatar. This will be the first phase of a long-term partnership.

Company 3 will provide technical, creative, and operational guidance to shape the foundation for a high-end post-production environment in the region. The Film Committee will support the collaboration through a structured funding and facilitation framework, reflecting Qatar's ambition to become the production and post-production hub for the Middle East and Africa.

For his part, CEO of Company 3, Stefan Sonnenfeld, expressed his anticipation for cooperation, saying, "The Film Committee's forward-thinking approach to developing a sustainable creative ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission to empower storytellers through technology and artistry."

"This partnership represents the foundation for a new era of post-production excellence in the Middle East," Sonnenfeld added.

Through this collaboration, the company will bring its global expertise and technical excellence to the region, helping to design creative workflows, develop local and regional talent, and provide access to world-leading infrastructure and tools.

The Film Committee will coordinate with local stakeholders and government partners to ensure the project contributes to the nation's broader creative economy goals. Responsibilities include logistical coordination, operational support, and a funding framework for the exploration phase - ensuring that the partnership between QFC and Company 3 delivers meaningful outcomes across creative, technological, and training dimensions.

The collaboration also includes consultation on the creation of a local production and post-production rebate scheme, part of Qatar's broader ambition to attract leading studios, streamers, and filmmakers to the country.

