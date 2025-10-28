Doha, Qatar: Snap Inc. has opened its new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha, reflecting Qatar's growing position as a regional hub for digital industries and a destination for creative talent across the MENA region, while also reaffirming the confidence of major global companies in the country's advanced infrastructure and innovation-driven environment.



The opening was attended by HE Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani and Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel, along with a distinguished group of senior officials from across the country.



HE Director of the GCO, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, said, "Qatar continues to move steadily towards achieving its National Vision 2030 by investing in human capital, innovation and technology. We believe that empowering content creators, creative individuals and talents and providing them with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, are key drivers of digital innovation and the growth of the creative economy. These efforts play a vital role in building a sustainable future, creating new opportunities for business and creativity, and advancing the country's comprehensive development agenda."

He added: "The opening of Snap Inc.'s new office marks an important milestone in strengthening our strategic partnership, which began three years ago and has achieved several major outcomes - particularly in development, training and support for the creative industry. The expansion in Doha embodies the GCO's commitment to keeping pace with global advances in content creation, attracting and supporting exceptional talent in the MENA region, through strengthening partnerships with major international digital companies. This reinforces Qatar's position as a regional hub for innovation, technology and digital transformation."



Vice President of Snap Inc. in MENA, Hussein Freijeh, said: "Qatar stands as one of the region's most dynamic and forward-looking markets and is home to an incredibly creative and highly engaged community, with this new office, we're deepening our roots in a market that celebrates creativity and culture, and reaffirming our commitment to empowering creators, partners, and businesses to unlock new opportunities within Qatar's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem."



The opening of the new office is the result of a strong partnership between the two sides, which has included a series of workshops and joint initiatives in Doha aimed at supporting and empowering talented local content creators and equipping them to use modern digital tools. It also follows the signing of an MoU on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2025 to establish the first Augmented Reality (AR) Academy in the MENA region, an initiative dedicated to nurturing talent, advancing digital learning and strengthening Qatar's creative economy.



The new office will further strengthen collaboration with national institutions and the private sector, attract talented creators from across the MENA region and develop Qatar's media industry through training programs and strategic partnerships. It will also open new opportunities to adopt innovative technological solutions that enhance digital engagement between creators and organisations.



On the sidelines of the opening, Snap Inc. organised an activation featuring prominent creators from around the world to strengthen connections with the creative community across the MENA region and highlight the company's role in empowering creators and supporting their creative journeys. The event also offered participants the opportunity to experience Qatar's vibrant culture firsthand and create inspiring content that reflects the country's diversity and modern spirit.



The opening of Snap Inc.'s Doha office marks a milestone in the GCO's efforts to advance Qatar's digital ecosystem, harness modern technology to develop the media industry, and enhance the creative abilities of local talent through close cooperation with leading digital platforms. These collaborations reinforce Qatar's position as a regional leader in technology and innovation, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

