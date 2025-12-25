MUSCAT - The second CEOs’ Forum for startup companies operating in the technology and telecommunications sectors took place yesterday, December 23, in Muscat, under the auspices of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

The event, organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), was attended by senior government officials, chief executive officers of technology companies, and digital economy experts, with the aim of supporting the growth of the technology sector and advancing the knowledge-based economy.

In a statement, Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI’s Board of Directors, highlighted the significance of the forum: “Organising this forum stems from the Chamber’s belief in the importance of the technology sector as one of the main drivers of economic growth. The digital economy has become a fundamental pillar for diversifying sources of income and enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector,” he said.

“Digital transformation is no longer an option but a necessity for shaping a globally competitive economy capable of creating quality opportunities and empowering Omani youth to contribute to a nation rich in opportunities,” Al Rawas further added.

Eng Ibrahim bin Abdullah al Hawsani, OCCI Board Member and Chairman of the Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence Committee, also addressed the forum, stating: “Today, we are brought together by leaders of a sector that is considered one of the most prominent drivers of economic growth. This meeting builds on a path we initiated during the first gathering between sector leaders and policymakers, reaffirming the importance of direct dialogue and the formation of impactful partnerships to strengthen the national technology ecosystem.”

He added: “His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has emphasized on more than one occasion the importance of building a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy, accelerating digital transformation, and investing in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, as key engines for economic diversification and enhanced competitiveness.”

“From this perspective, today’s meeting embodies these noble directives and translates them into practical initiatives led by the private sector through effective partnerships with relevant stakeholders. This national vision has been reflected in advanced international indicators, with the Sultanate of Oman ranking 41st globally in the United Nations E-Government Development Index, 35th in AI readiness, and 50th in network readiness, in addition to achieving a globally advanced ranking in cybersecurity.”

The forum featured two working papers addressing artificial intelligence. The first paper, presented by Dr Saeed bin Salem Jaaboub, Vice President for Postgraduate Studies, Research and Innovation at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, was titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Sectors: Transformations in Intellectual Property Models and Economies.”

The second paper was presented by Dr Rami Bassam Shaheen, Advanced Artificial Intelligence Technology Consultant at Future-4 and Secretary-General of the Global Artificial Intelligence Award, and discussed “Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

The forum also included two panel discussions. The first, titled “The Role of Technology Companies in Accelerating Digitalisation of Services and Developing Innovative Solutions,” and the second, “The Leader’s Chair and Dialogues with the Elite.”

Parallel to the forum, a startup corner showcased several companies presenting innovative technology projects.

