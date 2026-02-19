Kuwait - The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) on Tuesday obtained conditional approval from the State Audit Bureau (SAB) to award a contract for the fixed-line telecommunications network development project to a specialized company at a total cost of KD19.928 million.

KAPP submitted the tender to SAB on Jan 14 for pre-audit, audit and review procedures, followed by approval of the contract and commencement of implementation.

This is a strategic initiative aimed at modernizing and expanding the fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure of the country. It is implemented through the concerted efforts of KAPP and the Ministry of Communications, including the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the fixed-line network.

The company in charge of the project will operate the existing network that belongs to the ministry and expand it to cover all areas.

The project aims to improve high-speed internet services, enhance the user experience and support advanced digital applications. It contributes to digital transformation by providing a sophisticated infrastructure that facilitates the provision of e-government services and boosts the efficiency of digital processes.

It strengthens the economy and competitiveness by enabling local businesses to benefit from modern communication technologies, thereby, increasing their competitiveness and attracting investment.

The main aspect of the project is the commitment to generate job opportunities for Kuwaiti citizens, aiming for a minimum localization rate of 65 percent, which contributes to the development of national skills in the telecommunications sector.

The project supports smart city services by providing an infrastructure capable of accommodating modern technologies. It intends to achieve the ‘New Kuwait 2035’ vision by strengthening the digital infrastructure and supporting the transition to a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

The relevant authorities are counting on this project as a crucial development initiative that will modernize and upgrade the fixed-line telephone network using cutting-edge technologies.

This will enable the network to compete effectively amidst the evolving landscape of the telecommunications and information technology sector.

The project is expected to contribute to the annual revenues of the ministry, which currently relies on fixed-line telephone service fees, but witnessed a remarkable decline in recent years.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the report of KAPP, indicating that the project aims to provide a network with unprecedented speeds, initially reaching 10 gigabits per second. Regarding coverage and fiber optic network deployment, the project will reach at least 90 percent of homes by 2028, offering commercial packages and better services for subscribers.

The report explained that the project covers the design, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and transformation of the networks of the ministry, including active and passive infrastructure, as well as the copper fixed-line telephone network.

The project consists of active infrastructure, equipment and devices (transformers, ONT and OLT), as well as passive infrastructure, central exchanges/buildings and offices, spaces in local exchanges, routes, cables, and dark fiber and copper networks (fixed telephone lines).

