Dell Technologies and Ooredoo have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver and power modern AI services.

The MoU was signed by Travers Nicholas, Managing Director, North Gulf at Dell Technologies, and Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ooredoo Qatar.

Under the agreement, Ooredoo and Dell intend to make AI-as-a-Service available through Ooredoo’s Sovereign AI Cloud. Powered by Dell, this service is planned to offer organisations secure and scalable AI capabilities, hosted within a locally governed cloud infrastructure, to enable innovation and improve operational efficiency across industries.

Al-Emadi, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “This agreement underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional, future-ready digital experiences to our customers. With Dell’s unparalleled expertise in advanced infrastructure and AI capabilities, Ooredoo will be able to drive innovation that will transform industries and create meaningful impact for businesses and communities in Qatar.”

Nicholas added: “At Dell, we are dedicated to empowering organizations to harness the full potential of data and AI. This collaboration with Ooredoo combines our advanced AI and infrastructure solutions with their forward-thinking approach to telecommunications, enabling meaningful digital transformation. Together, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive measurable outcomes and equip businesses with the tools to seize new opportunities.”

