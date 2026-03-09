ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has consolidated its position as one of the world’s leading global and regional hubs in the e-commerce sector, benefiting from an integrated ecosystem that includes advanced logistics infrastructure, rapid digital transformation in government services, and a flexible regulatory environment that supports the digital economy.

These factors have strengthened the country’s role as a key platform for managing digital trade operations and cross-border e-commerce in the region, while also making it a launchpad for global companies seeking to expand into markets across the region, Asia, and Africa.

Specialised international reports indicate that the UAE is among the world’s most prepared markets for digital trade. A report by Standard Chartered showed that the country ranks among the leading global markets in terms of readiness for digital trade, thanks to the strength of its digital ecosystem, the clarity of its regulatory environment, and the rapid adoption of modern technologies by businesses—factors that are reshaping global trade routes.

A study by Euromonitor International in cooperation with EZDubai revealed that the UAE’s e-commerce market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, reaching approximately AED 32.3 billion in 2024, with projections to exceed AED 50.6 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.4%.

The UAE’s influence is not limited to its domestic market but extends to supporting the growth of e-commerce across the region. International reports indicate that the e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa is expanding rapidly, reaching around $34.5 billion in 2024 and expected to grow to approximately $57.8 billion by 2029.

Experts believe that the UAE plays a central role in supporting this regional growth, given the strategic advantages that have positioned it as a major hub for digital supply chains in the region.

Hemang Kapur, CEO of Shipa Freight, the e-commerce arm of the Agility Group, said the UAE has emerged as one of the world’s most effective hubs for managing digital trade and cross-border logistics. Its strategic location allows businesses to reach over two-thirds of the global population within an eight-hour flight radius, making it an ideal gateway to the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

''This geographic advantage is supported by world-class infrastructure. Dubai International Airport handled around 2.2 million tonnes of cargo in 2024, while global port operator DP World handled 88.3 million TEU across its network, with Jebel Ali serving as one of the region’s largest container hubs,'' he explianed.

Combined with free zones, digital trade platforms, and advanced logistics capabilities, the UAE has evolved beyond a transit point to become a regional control tower for international supply chains, he added.

''The UAE’s investment in digital customs systems and smart logistics platforms has significantly reduced friction in cross-border trade. For example, Dubai Customs reports that around 98% of customs transactions can now be completed electronically, greatly accelerating clearance processes. Dubai Trade’s digital delivery order platform has also transformed cargo release, reducing procedures that once took up to 48 hours to less than 10 minutes.''

In Abu Dhabi, he further added, digital customs initiatives enabled 72% of shipments to be cleared before arrival in 2024, allowing cargo to move quickly through ports and airports. For cross-border e-commerce, these efficiencies translate directly into lower costs, faster delivery times, and more reliable international shipping.

What distinguishes the UAE globally, he noted, is the way it combines world-class logistics infrastructure with highly digitised trade systems and forward-looking policy frameworks.

''The country ranks 7th globally in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, reflecting strong capabilities in customs efficiency, infrastructure, and shipment reliability. At the same time, the UAE e-commerce market reached AED 32.3 billion ($8.8 billion) in 2024 and is expected to exceed AED 50 billion by 2029.

Looking ahead, the next phase of growth will come from greater adoption of artificial intelligence and automation in logistics and customs processes, enabling faster compliance checks, predictive supply chains, and more efficient cross-border trade.''

This will further strengthen the UAE’s role as a global hub for digital commerce and intelligent logistics, he concluded.

Ahmed Kadhum Mohammed, Chief Investment Officer at Tradex, said that the UAE is no longer merely a traditional trade hub but has become an integrated operational platform for managing digital trade both regionally and globally.

He explained that three key factors explain this role: the scale of the country’s foreign trade, its strategic geographic location, and the diversity of its trading partners—an important strength of the UAE’s trade ecosystem, especially as the country continues to expand its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.

He added that digital customs systems in the UAE, such as the Dubai Trade platform and the Mirsal 2 system, have reduced customs clearance times from days to hours in many cases.

He noted that the company’s operational experience shows that clearance times in the UAE can be reduced by between 30% and 50% compared with some other regional trade corridors.

He stressed that the UAE’s distinction is not limited to infrastructure alone, but rather stems from the integration of multiple elements within a single ecosystem, including flexible and frequently updated regulations, specialized free zones, a sophisticated banking sector, political and economic stability, and the early adoption of government digital transformation.