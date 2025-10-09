A double-digit growth in digital transaction to $60.20 billion in 2025 in the UAE, has inspired Dubai-based Blue Ocean Global, one of the largest distribution houses in the UAE, to transform itself into an e-commerce distribution company by reducing offline distribution in recent months.

The number of retail transactions under the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS) grew 22.57 per cent to 109.7 million transactions worth Dh7.4 trillion ($2 trillion) in 2024, which is 20.63 per cent higher in value compared to the previous year, according to the UAE Central Bank. This shows a clear shift in the UAE consumers’ choice towards digital and E-Commerce platforms when purchasing goods, the company said.

The number of institutional transfers under UAEFTS grew 12.37 per cent to 758,000 transactions worth Dh12.5 trillion, which is 13.37 higher in value compared to 2023. This means business-to-business transactions through the formal banking system at corporate and public sector reached Dh12.5 trillion.

Blue Ocean Global Group, which represents more than 25 regional and global blue-chip brands, has reduced its off-line distribution to shift its focus totally on E-Commerce business platforms, which is growing at an exponential rate over the last few years. This is inspired by the growing consumer shift towards online shopping.

“As the market shifts towards E-Commerce and online sales, we have also transformed our business to become completely technology-enabled E-Commerce distribution platform by reducing our offline distribution operation to retail outlets,” Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group, says.

“Our E-Commerce distribution business has been growing at 40 per cent year-on-year as we currently reached at a level when we maintain inventories for more than 550 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and a number of consumer and electronic goods that we distribute to the E-Commerce businesses every month.

“Since the future is digital and the Millennials and Gen-Zs are driving the digital revolution, we have also transformed our business to suit the consumer preferences. The E-Commerce distribution is a more structured, clean and transparent business operation and we had made the transition just in time to remain an essential part of the future.”

The total digital payment transaction value in the UAE is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.40 per cent from $60.20 billion in 2025 to $117,98 billion in 2030 when the number of users expected to reach 10.63 million consumers, according to Statista, a global market intelligence provider.

Ahmed said the neighbourhood groceries and supermarkets will continue to serve the communities where both cash and card transactions will continue. “However, the bulk of the transactions will continue to shift towards e-commerce and that’s why distributors are also shifting their businesses towards the digital platforms. This is how we play a crucial role in ensuring that the consumers get their last-minute delivery on time,” he said.

Blue Ocean Global Group has over the last few years strengthened its supply chain management to make the business-to-business more agile and ready for faster delivery of products that helped its transition to the digital-focused distribution.

Rohit Savara, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Group, said: “The introduction of the Artificial Intelligence, robotics and machine learning is transforming the business environment and our lives and we need to embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution and evolve with it.

“Blue Ocean Global has transformed its business in line with the changing economic environment and we believe, it will benefit from an early-mover advantage. Our transformation will make us more efficient and will help us to contribute to the economy in a better way.” -

