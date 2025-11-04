The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers have announced strong first-year results for Dubai Traders, a flagship programme of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy in the decade leading up to 2033.

Since its launch in September 2024, Dubai Traders has become a powerful launchpad for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) – onboarding over 2,400 new e-commerce sellers in just 12 months through collaborations with leading companies including noon and Amazon, further reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Through its partnerships with noon and Amazon, Dubai Traders equips SMEs with hands-on onboarding, licensing support, advertising credits, prioritized product placement, and dedicated account management. These levers have enhanced sellers’ reach during peak sales events, boosted adoption of fulfilment services and enabled them to access millions of customers.

In addition to onboarding 2,400 new sellers, Dubai Traders has provided tailored growth support to 1,000 existing sellers online. More than 370 Emirati-owned businesses have joined to date, representing 15% of total participants, underscoring the programme’s impact in enabling homegrown entrepreneurs to compete and thrive in the digital economy.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said, “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, the Dubai Traders programme has moved from rollout to measurable impact in just 12 months, reflecting our commitment to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to succeed in a rapidly growing digital economy. This initiative has also shown how government and private sector collaboration can open new pathways for growth, innovation, and global reach. By mobilising top online retail players such as Amazon and noon, we are converting creativity into export revenue, proving that Dubai can design and scale high-impact programmes at speed, delivering tangible change. Aligned with the ambitious goals of the D33 Agenda to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, our focus is on building on these successes to ensure Dubai remains the most dynamic and enabling environment for business owners.”

Sellers participating with noon have demonstrated strong growth trajectories since joining the programme: 42% expanded into new product categories; 63% added new stock keeping units (SKUs), and1 in 3 multiplied their monthly gross merchandise value (GMV) - the total value of goods sold on the platform - within one month of onboarding. More than over 300 Emirati-owned businesses participating in the programme were also onboarded onto the noon Minutes quick‑commerce delivery platform, signalling growing cross-channel growth adoption and rapid last-mile readiness.

Amazon sellers have also demonstrated strong results through Dubai Traders, with Emirati and women-owned businesses representing 23% and 35% of onboarded sellers, respectively. More than a third of participating businesses listing over five products have already reached top sales volumes within their product categories, prompting many to expand their product portfolios. In addition, 15% of participating sellers have successfully expanded internationally, with a further 40% preparing to do so - underscoring the programme’s role in enabling cross-border growth for Dubai’s entrepreneurs.

Faraz Khalid, CEO, noon Group, said, “Dubai Traders has proven that when you connect ambition with infrastructure, growth becomes inevitable. We’re proud to help create real momentum for Dubai’s entrepreneurs, empowering sellers with the tools, data, and reach to compete on a global stage. This is the kind of public-private collaboration that defines Dubai’s progress - fast, practical, and built for scale.”

Jasmin Frick, Director of Seller Success, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said, “The remarkable success of Dubai Traders in its first year demonstrates the immense potential of our local business community to succeed in the digital economy. What's particularly encouraging is the rapid growth they're achieving within months of joining the programme. This validates our approach in close collaboration with the DET and Dubai Chambers of offering comprehensive support, empowering sellers to take advantage of inventory, fulfillment, and discoverability tools that are boosting reach of the great products our local SMBs have to offer, while enabling them to quickly deliver them to our customers.”

One of the participating traders, Rami Rabia, owner, Al Nassma Chocolate Factory LLC, said, “Joining Dubai Traders gave us far more than a place in online retail – it gave us the right guidance to grow. From listing support and advice on launching new products, to personalised help with advertising and exploring international opportunities, the programme has been there at every step. That level of hands-on support made a real difference for us, and it’s encouraging to know that Dubai is investing in entrepreneurs’ success in such a practical way.”

As a flagship initiative of the D33 Agenda, Dubai Traders exemplifies the collaborative spirit between government and private sector, leveraging key partnerships to provide Dubai-based SMEs with comprehensive digital tools, enhanced marketplace visibility, and unprecedented access to global customer bases. These comprehensive support mechanisms have effectively lowered barriers to entry whilst accelerating digital transformation across Dubai's diverse business ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Amazon will extend tailored account-management packages and expand outreach to new seller segments, while noon will onboard more eligible Dubai Traders participants into noon Minutes, its rapid-delivery ecosystem, and pilot seller-financing solutions to help micro-enterprises manage cash-flow cycles. Both partners will continue to host training clinics to mentor SMEs on logistics, brand development and international expansion.

By connecting local businesses with global marketplaces, Dubai Traders is converting domestic innovation into cross-border sales and cementing the city’s reputation as the smartest launch-pad for entrepreneurs eyeing regional and international customers.