Talabat Holding recorded net income of $341 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual leap of 64% from $208 million.

Management revenues increased by 33% to $2.83 billion at the end of September 2025 from $2.13 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net income hiked by 31% YoY to $119 million from $91 million. Likewise, the revenues increased to $1 billion from $772 million.

Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO of Talabat, commented: “With over 80,000 partners now on our platform, a fleet of more than 160,000 riders, and more than $560 million in partner-funded savings availed by customers in the last twelve months, talabat continues to set the standard for customer experience in the region.”

Rodriguez added: “The UAE, our largest market, continues to grow in line with the group average, while Kuwait, our most established market, maintains strong double-digit growth. Our core Food vertical grew nearly 20% YoY this quarter, and our Grocery and Retail vertical by over 40%.”

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Talabat logged net income valued at $222 million, higher by 90% than $117 million in H1-24.

