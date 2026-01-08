French retail giant Carrefour has entered Ethiopia’s fast-growing grocery market through a partnership with Queens Supermarket Plc, a subsidiary of Midroc Investment Group, the country’s largest private company.

The franchise and supply partnership allows the roll-out of Carrefour banners, expertise and products in Africa’s second most populous nation, with about 135 million people.

Under the agreement, Carrefour will support Midroc teams in transforming the entire store network under Carrefour banners and implementing an ambitious expansion plan.

The first stores will be rebranded by the first half of 2026, the company said in a statement on January 5, 2026.“Beyond the rapid transformation of the 13 existing stores, the Midroc and Carrefour International Partnership teams are already working hand-in-hand on the future growth of our activities in the country: by 2028, we project the opening of 17 additional stores,” said Carrefour International Partnership CEO Patrick Lasfargues.“This launch in Ethiopia is another milestone in the execution of our international franchise expansion strategy, which already saw us pass the 3,000 franchised store mark in October 2025.”Carrefour’s entry is expected to benefit consumers through lower prices, reduced inflationary pressure and a wider variety of quality products and services. It is also expected to support local suppliers, particularly in agriculture.

The United States, Europe, Turkiye, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are among the leading suppliers of food and beverage products sold through Ethiopia’s grocery retail sector.

The group, which posted sales of $110.64 billion in 2024, plans to expand into 10 new countries under its 2026 strategic plan.“I’m very proud to announce, along with the entire Midroc team, our integration into Carrefour’s international franchise network,” said Jemal Ahmed, Chief Executive, Midroc Investment Group.“By leveraging our deep knowledge of the local Ethiopian market, the dedication of the Midroc teams, and Carrefour’s excellence, we will be able to offer Ethiopian consumers high-quality, affordable products and an experience that perfectly meets their expectations.”Midroc Investment Group is Ethiopia’s leading private conglomerate, employing more than 80,000 people and operating across agriculture, manufacturing, mining and retail through its Queens store network.

As Carrefour’s strategic partner, Midroc will leverage its production of coffee, tea, spices, flowers and fresh fruits for integration into Carrefour’s global supply chain. Its industrial operations also support national food security and value-added exports.

Carrefour operates in Africa through franchise partnerships with Majid Al Futtaim and CFAO Retail. In East and Central Africa, it is present in Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo.

In West Africa, it operates in Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria and Gabon.

