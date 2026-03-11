The FMCG industry in South Africa is clearly changing. Price and convenience are no longer the main factors influencing consumers. People are increasingly inquiring about the benefits of their diet, how it fits into their daily schedules, and whether it aligns with their beliefs and health objectives.

For brands, this change requires amore than surface-level adjustments. It is influencing product formulation, packaging decisions, and retail strategy across categories.

Industry research reflects this momentum. The South African functional foods market, which includes snacks and ready-to-eat products with nutritional benefits, is forecast to grow at over 7% annually through the end of the decade, driven by rising health awareness and lifestyle concerns.

At the same time, savoury snacks remain a strong growth category, particularly formats that combine taste with nutritional value.

Consumers are snacking often and more intentionally

Snacking habits are evolving. Instead of three structured meals, many consumers now opt for smaller eating occasions throughout the day. Longer working hours, commuting, hybrid work routines, and on-the-go lifestyles are reshaping how and when people eat.

Importantly, consumers are also becoming more mindful about what they choose. A recent PwC survey found that nearly three-quarters of South African consumers are concerned about ultra-processed foods and pesticide use, while around 70% plan to increase their intake of healthier options.

Health considerations are increasingly influencing brand loyalty and purchasing decisions.

This creates a strategic opportunity for FMCG brands that can combine convenience with credibility. Consumers are not just looking for something quick; they are looking for something that aligns with how they want to live.

Rethinking product and packaging strategy

Historically, snacks were positioned primarily around indulgence. Today, consumers expect more transparency and clearer benefits. Ingredient simplicity, lower calorie counts, and clean-label positioning are becoming baseline expectations rather than differentiators.

For smaller brands, this shift can be an advantage. Without legacy systems to overhaul, they can respond more quickly to changing expectations. Investing in ingredient transparency and thoughtful packaging design allows emerging brands to stand out in a crowded retail environment.

At Wonder Snacks, for instance, changing consumer behaviour influenced decisions around both formulation and presentation. Our Wonder Pop popcorn range is made with non-GMO corn and air-popped, with a focus on minimal additives.

Beyond formulation, packaging design has also evolved to reflect how consumers shop today. The nutritional panel on the savoury range is positioned prominently on the front of the pack. This was a deliberate choice in response to the growing number of shoppers who review nutritional information before making a decision.

As Shabeer Parker, managing director of Wonder Snacks, explains: “Consumers today are far more engaged with what they are eating. We made a conscious decision to bring our nutritional information forward because we believe that if you are confident in your product, you should not hide it. Trust is built when customers feel informed, not persuaded.”

This approach reflects a broader industry lesson that transparency is no longer a compliance exercise, it is a strategic tool for building credibility.

Meeting consumers where they are

Convenience remains a critical factor, particularly in urban environments. However, convenience now extends beyond location. It includes format, portion size, accessibility, and availability across channels.

Forecourt stores, convenience retail, and e-commerce are becoming increasingly important in capturing snack occasions. Brands that succeed are those that understand when consumers are most likely to purchase and ensure their products are visible and accessible in those moments.

Portable formats, single-serve packs, and clear front-of-pack communication are all part of this response.

For Wonder Snacks, expanding our Wonder Pop range into forecourt and convenience formats such as Pick n Pay Express has formed part of this strategy, recognising that snack occasions increasingly happen between commitments rather than at traditional meal times.

For growing FMCG brands, scaling into these channels also requires operational alignment. Production planning, stock management, and retail partnerships must support not just volume growth, but the right kind of availability in the right locations.

In practice, this means forecasting for smaller but more frequent replenishment cycles and ensuring packaging and pack sizes are suited to high-convenience environments, not only large-format retail.

Challenges and opportunity

The shift toward health-oriented and convenience-driven consumption does not eliminate operational pressure. Rising input costs, supply chain constraints, and evolving regulatory frameworks around health claims require brands to be disciplined and informed.

Yet the opportunity remains significant. As consumers redefine what “better-for-you” means, FMCG brands have the chance to innovate not only in product features, but in how they communicate value.

Brands that clearly articulate their benefits and make informed choices easy for consumers are better positioned to build long-term trust.

The emerging mindset is clear. Convenience and health are no longer separate considerations. For many South African consumers, they are expected to work together. The brands that recognise this integration and respond strategically will be best placed to grow in the years ahead.

