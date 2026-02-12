The Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) is continuing its Tech Talk Series with two sector focused sessions on 16 and 17 February 2026 at UVU Africa. The upcoming instalments will highlight practical ways that Retail and Manufacturing SMMEs can use technology to improve efficiency, boost productivity, and grow sustainably.

The Retail Tech Talk on 16 February will unpack how digital tools can support township and local retailers to streamline operations, manage cash flow, reach customers, and scale. The session includes a keynote address by Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman.

The Manufacturing Tech Talk on 17 February will showcase how SMMEs can adopt technology to enhance production processes, strengthen quality control, and access new markets, with real world examples from local manufacturers.

Tim Parle, chief director of digital economy at DEDAT, said the series is designed to make emerging technologies accessible and practical. “Our Tech Talks help SMMEs understand how tools like artificial intelligence can drive growth, productivity, and new opportunities. This work supports our Growth for Jobs strategy and strengthens Western Cape’s digital economy. As seen from our previous events and the positive feedback, SMMEs can benefit from a succinct and valuable session from industry experts.”

Attendance is limited and early registration is encouraged. Register HERE.

The Tech Talk Series forms part of DEDAT’s broader efforts to support technology adoption and strengthen the Western Cape SMME ecosystem.



All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).