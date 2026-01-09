Shoprite Group customers can now use PayJustNow’s buy now, pay later payment options, allowing shoppers to split voucher purchases into instalments over three to 12 months.

Financial pressure

The move comes as South African households face increased financial pressure at the start of the year, with education, transport and grocery costs placing strain on January budgets.

“January is when financial reality sets in,” says Dean Hyde, chief operating officer at payments platform and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider, PayJustNow. “People are not looking to spend more. They are looking to spread costs in a way that fits their income cycles and creates breathing room, without paying interest or risking a debt spiral.”

Against this backdrop, Shoprite Group customers can now use PayJustNow’s interest-free BNPL or interest-bearing Pay-in-12 option. This enables consumers to split voucher payments into flexible, cash-flow-friendly instalments of three to 12 months.

This payment method can be used across the Shoprite Group’s brands, including in-store at Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave, Checkers Outdoor, UNIQ clothing by Checkers, Little Me and Petshop Science, as well as online through Sixty60 and Computicket.

This provides consumers with a way to plan essential spending upfront while managing repayments predictably over time.

“With this payment option, customers can match the timing of their payments for bigger ticket purchases to when they get paid, rather than absorbing a once-off hit to their monthly budget.”

Cash-flow

Importantly, PayJustNow positions BNPL and Pay-in-12 as a cash-flow management tool, not a credit replacement.

“Flexible payment options only work when they are designed with limits and discipline,” Hyde adds. “Affordability checks, clear instalment schedules and fixed end dates matter. That is what helps consumers stay in control, rather than carry balances forward indefinitely.” Hyde says the result is a 98% payment completion rate across their existing base of 3 million consumers, while over 100,000 new users are joining the payment platform each month.

From Shoprite’s perspective, the expansion illustrates a commitment to accessibility and everyday relevance.

“We are focused on giving customers practical and innovative tools to manage larger expenses in a way that fits their lives, rather than forcing difficult trade-offs at the till,” says Jean Olivier, general manager of Financial Services at the Shoprite Group

“Less than one in five South Africans have a credit card and so, for many, alternative payment tools are the critical difference between feeling financially empowered to tackle life’s realities - like replacing a broken appliance, purchasing school stationery, or buying a laptop for education or work - or falling behind on what matters most,” Olivier continues.

The move also highlights a broader shift in how South Africans are using payment tools. Rather than chasing once-off promotions, consumers are increasingly planning purchases, spreading larger expenses and prioritising predictability over impulse.

As the cost-of-living continues to rise into the new year, PayJustNow believes the role of payment platforms will continue to evolve from transaction enablers to budgeting infrastructure.

“Payment choice shapes financial behaviour. Used responsibly, flexibility can help households navigate tough months without sacrificing stability,” concludes Hyde.

