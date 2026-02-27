NAIROBI - Kenya's ‌government said on Thursday that it ​would buy back roughly $415 ​million of two Eurobonds ​maturing in 2028 and 2032, announcing the ⁠results of a tender offer it launched last week.

The bond ​buyback ‌operation is part ⁠of ⁠efforts by East Africa's biggest economy ​to ease ‌debt payment ⁠pressures.

It had offered to buy back up to $500 million of the 2028 and 2032 bonds.

Kenya's government said in a notice on ‌the London Stock Exchange on Thursday ⁠that the settlement ​date for the notes accepted for purchase would ​be ‌March 3.



