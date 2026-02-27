PHOTO
NAIROBI - Kenya's government said on Thursday that it would buy back roughly $415 million of two Eurobonds maturing in 2028 and 2032, announcing the results of a tender offer it launched last week.
The bond buyback operation is part of efforts by East Africa's biggest economy to ease debt payment pressures.
It had offered to buy back up to $500 million of the 2028 and 2032 bonds.
Kenya's government said in a notice on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday that the settlement date for the notes accepted for purchase would be March 3.