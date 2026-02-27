TVS Motor Company (TVSM), the world’s third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially launched in South Africa through a strategic distribution partnership with The Nexus Collective.

The Nexus Collective, supported by Tuning Forkcand the Bidvest Group, will manage the distribution and local market development of TVS motorcycles. The partnership covers dealer support, supply chain management, and customer service operations across the country.

TVSM operates in more than 90 countries and has a customer base of 64 million. In South Africa, the company will offer motorcycles for commuters, delivery riders, and other two-wheeler users. The South African launch represents the company’s first entry into the region under a structured local distribution framework.

The launch positions The Nexus Collective to manage all aspects of TVSM operations, including inventory management, dealer onboarding, after-sales support, and the development of service networks to maintain motorcycles sold in the country. The company will also coordinate with local partners to ensure timely delivery of motorcycles and spare parts.

Rahul Nayak, senior vice president of TVS Motor Company, confirmed the company’s intention to establish a long-term presence in South Africa. “We have set up operations with The Nexus Collective to ensure motorcycles are available and supported locally, including service and maintenance for all customers,” he said.

TVSM’s entry into South Africa expands the country’s two-wheeler options, particularly for individuals and businesses requiring reliable mobility solutions. Through The Nexus Collective, TVSM motorcycles will be sold through an authorised dealer network, providing access to models suited for urban commuting, delivery services, and general transportation needs.

The launch follows TVSM’s global expansion strategy, which targets both established and emerging markets with structured distribution agreements. By leveraging local partners, TVSM aims to integrate into South Africa’s mobility market while ensuring operational continuity and product availability.

