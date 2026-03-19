Johannesburg’s skyline is set for a significant boost with the launch of a R769m Deeds Office project in the heart of the city.



Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, during an oversight visit to 85 Anderson Street in Marshalltown, highlighted the building’s pivotal role in revitalising the Johannesburg Central Business District.

As the first new high-rise in the city centre in over two decades, the project represents more than modern office space—it is a strategic investment aimed at stimulating economic activity, transforming the urban landscape, and reaffirming the CBD as a hub of growth and opportunity.

The new Deeds Office will provide modern facilities for property-registration services while contributing to broader efforts to restore economic activity and investment in the inner city.

The project is currently 78% complete, with significant progress already made on the main tower block and façade installations underway on several floors.

Infrastructure drives growth

Macpherson said the project stands as a testament to the capability and expertise within the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure and demonstrates how well-managed infrastructure projects can play a key role in restoring confidence in South Africa’s urban centres.

In this way, the Minister said catalytic construction projects of this nature can help drive economic growth, which will in turn support further job creation.

“As we work to turn South Africa into a construction site, the Johannesburg Deeds Office project shows how infrastructure investment can help breathe new life into our urban centres while ensuring that government facilities are modern, efficient and capable of serving the public.

“As the country’s economic centre, Johannesburg’s inner city has enormous potential, but for too many years it has suffered from neglect, declining infrastructure and a loss of investment - something this project will help to reverse,” Macpherson said.

“When I entered office, my aim has always been to turn the Department into the economic delivery unit of South Africa, and projects such as this one help us achieve that goal through investment that generates economic activity in the inner city and contributes to job growth

“This is exactly the kind of project the department should be known for, and we look forward to replicating the work done here in communities across the country,” he said.

Jobs, skills, growth

The Minister said the project also demonstrates the role that infrastructure investment can play in supporting economic participation and job creation for neglected communities.

During construction, the project created employment opportunities for local workers while also supporting the participation of small businesses through sub-contracting opportunities.

The development has furthermore incorporated skills development and training opportunities for young people, including apprenticeships and technical training linked to the construction sector, helping to prepare the next generation of artisans and built-environment professionals.

“Public infrastructure must do more than simply provide buildings for government departments. It must help unlock economic activity, support jobs and contribute to the renewal of our cities.

“These kinds of catalytic projects will be essential in the months ahead as we continue working to demonstrate the progress being made while contributing to building a better South Africa,” the Minister said.

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