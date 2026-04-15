The Presidency has said Nigeria is on course to grow faster than several major global economies in 2026, citing projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook, Nigeria’s economy is expected to expand by 4.1 per cent in 2026, surpassing projected growth rates for the United States (2.3 per cent), United Kingdom (0.8 per cent), Germany (0.8 per cent), and South Africa (1.0 per cent).

The IMF also forecasts Nigeria’s growth at 4.3 per cent in 2027, placing the country among stronger-performing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the regional average is projected at 4.3 per cent for 2026.

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