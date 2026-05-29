BRAZZAVILLE, Congo - Africa’s economies are projected to grow at 4.2% in 2026, moderating slightly from 4.4% in 2025, before rebounding to 4.4% in 2027. The findings of the 2026 African Economic Outlook, released Tuesday at the African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, underscore the continent's continued resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions, tighter global financial conditions, and supply chain disruptions.

According to the Bank’s flagship report, Africa’s growth in 2025 was supported by improved macroeconomic management, stronger agricultural output, elevated commodity prices, and ongoing structural reforms. The continent remains among the world’s fastest-growing regions, with 22 countries projected to grow above 5% in 2025.

Published under the theme, Mobilizing Africa’s Development Financing at Scale in a Fragmented World, the report notes that sustaining faster, inclusive and more resilient growth would require a decisive shift towards mobilising and deploying capital at scale. This includes strengthening domestic resource mobilisation, deepening and integrating financial systems, expanding capital markets, and enhancing African agency in global finance.

East Africa is expected to remain the continent’s fastest-growing region, though growth is projected to ease from 6.6% in 2025 to 5.9 percent in 2026, as rising energy and import costs linked to Middle East disruptions take their toll. A rebound to 6.4% is anticipated in 2027.

West Africa is forecast to remain relatively stable, with growth projected at 4.7% in 2026, broadly in line with the estimated 4.8% for 2025, supported by strong agricultural production and continued infrastructure investment.

North Africa is expected to grow at 4.0% in 2026 compared to 4.4% in 2025, reflecting weaker tourism demand from Gulf states, and the broader effects of global supply chain disruptions.

Central Africa is one of the few regions projected to see an uptick, with growth rising marginally to 3.8% in 2026 from 3.6% in 2025, buoyed by sustained high oil prices.

Growth in Southern Africa is expected to remain subdued at 2.1% in 2026, from 2.3% in 2025, weighed down by weaker mining and agricultural output and higher energy costs.