The Kwara State Government has intensified efforts to tap into Nigeria’s dairy deficit as the country continues to spend over $1.5 billion annually on milk imports.

Speaking at the 2026 Press Week celebration of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, the state Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, said Nigeria currently consumes about 1.7 million metric tonnes of milk annually but produces only about 600,000 metric tonnes locally, leaving a supply gap of 65 per cent largely met through imports.

She described the situation as a huge economic opportunity for states willing to invest aggressively in dairy production and processing.

According to her, Kwara State is targeting 100,000 metric tonnes of dairy production capable of injecting about $150 million into the state economy.

“This dependence weakens our economy, drains foreign reserves and limits local industry growth”, she said.

The commissioner also said the state government is prioritising the dairy value chain under its livestock transformation agenda through the SAPZ and LPRES projects.

She said the state plans to process milk into butter, cheese, condensed milk, cream, yoghurt, ice cream and powdered milk.

Thomas noted that Nigeria imported butter worth about $310 million in 2023, adding that capturing just 10 per cent of that market could bring about $31 million into Kwara’s economy.

She also pointed to rising demand for yoghurt and dairy desserts, saying Nigeria is among the top five importing countries in the category with annual growth rates exceeding 15 per cent.

According to her, global dairy companies, including Danone/Fan Milk and FrieslandCampina, already maintain milk collection centres across Kwara State, saying they are ready to absorb increased local production.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Biola Azeez, said the chapel remained one of the most respected bodies of professional journalism in Kwara State with members spread across national and international media platforms.

“Over the years, members of this chapel have shown resilience in the field, often working under difficult conditions to bring accurate and balanced reporting to the public. From covering governance and security to health, education, and community issues, your stories have held leaders accountable and given voice to the voiceless. For that, I salute you”.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

