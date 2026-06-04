Egyptian oranges remain one of the country’s leading agricultural export products, strengthening Egypt’s position as a key supplier to global markets, particularly the European Union (EU). However, recent export growth has been accompanied by increasing scrutiny from European authorities following a rise in rejected citrus shipments due to pesticide residue concerns. As Egypt became the EU’s second-largest orange supplier during the current season, balancing export expansion with compliance with international food safety standards has become increasingly important.

This factsheet explores the latest trends, performance, and challenges facing Egypt’s orange sector.

Egypt produces several types of oranges; however, the four dominant types are Baladi, Valencia, Navel, and Sweet (Sukkary) oranges.

Egypt cultivates approximately 347,315 feddans, ranking 3rd globally in terms of cultivated area of Oranges. This area accounts for 19% of the country’s total fruit cultivation area.

During the 2025/26 marketing year, Egypt produced around 4 million tons of oranges. While the cultivated area recorded a modest increase of 0.7%, overall orange production jumped by 14%, indicating higher productivity compared to the previous season.

Egypt’s orange production volume accounted for 8.7% of the world’s total production in 2025/20 This share has put the country in the 5th place among the world’s largest orange producers after Brazil, China, the EU, and Mexico.

Beheira governorate, including Nobaria city, is responsible for 45% of Egypt’s production with 1.5 million tons. Ismailia and Sharkia came in 2nd and 3rd places, with 17% and 11%, respectively.

In 2025, Egypt exported around 766,825 tons of oranges worth $857.4 million to global markets, with an annual decline of 4%, compared to $893.3 million. Egypt ranked 3rd among the world’s top exporters of oranges, with a market share of 14.7%.

The country was able to access 119 global markets, where the majority of these exports were shipped to Russia with $198.5 million in exports, equivalent to 23.2% of Egypt’s total orange exports in 2025. The Netherlands came second with $98.7 million, or 11.5%. Saudi Arabia followed with $88.7 million, representing 10.3% of Egypt’s orange exports.

In 2025, Egypt exported around 171,600 tons or $192 million worth of oranges to the EU. This represented4% of Egypt’s total orange exports in the mentioned year.

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