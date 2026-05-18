Protests over fuel price hikes prompted by the Iran war erupted in several Kenyan towns on Monday, ​including a nationwide public transport strike that stranded commuters and forced many people to walk to work.

The ​Transport Sector ​Alliance said on Sunday that vehicles affiliated with its member associations would stop operating from midnight in protest at the latest price increase, while police said they ⁠would act to tackle any disruptions. Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority last week raised retail fuel prices by as much as 23.5% - after hiking them by 24.2% last month - as the conflict in the Middle East squeezes global oil and gas supplies.

On Monday morning, ​roads into the ‌capital Nairobi ⁠were blocked by striking ⁠transport operators and scattered groups of protesters.

Police fired tear gas in some areas while some protesters lit tyres ​to cut access to key roads, worsening congestion and leaving ‌many commuters stranded.

In Mombasa, Kenya's main port city, the ⁠strike raised fears of supply-chain delays.

Finance Minister John Mbadi told the Citizen TV station that the finance ministry and energy ministries hoped to meet public transport operators later on Monday to discuss a solution, noting that the current prices were already subsidised.

Kenya imports nearly all its fuel products from the Middle East via government-to-government deals with Gulf suppliers. The fuel price hike has sharply raised transport fares and pushed up the cost of basic goods, deepening pressure on households already struggling with the high cost of living.

Public ‌relations worker Gabriel Odhiambo, 24, said his transport costs had doubled ⁠and that food prices had also risen. Four tomatoes now ​cost 60 shillings (50 U.S. cents) - a threefold increase.

Kenya raised the pump price of super petrol in Nairobi to 214.25 Kenyan shillings ($1.66) a litre from 206.97, and diesel to 242.92 shillings from 196.63 ​for the ‌May 15-June 14 cycle, while kerosene was unchanged at 152.78 shillings. ($1 = ⁠129.2000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Humprey Malalo; ​Writing by Vincent Mumo Nzilani; editing by Ammu Kannampilly and Kevin Liffey)