NAIROBI - Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's group of companies ​has increased ⁠planned investment in a fertiliser ‌plant in Ethiopia to more than $4 billion ​from $2.5 billion announced last year.

Dangote Group said ​on its X ​account on Sunday that Aliko Dangote had visited the site of ⁠the plant to assess construction work with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The urea plant will have ​a ‌capacity of 3 ⁠million ⁠metric tons a year and is part of ​a drive by Dangote ‌to end Africa's fertiliser ⁠imports.

Dangote Group's statement said the project now had an expanded scope, including a 110 km (68 mile) pipeline, a 120 megawatt power plant, a polypropylene packaging facility and a 2 million ton NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and ‌potassium) blending plant.

Under the initial agreement signed ⁠by state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings ​and Dangote Group, Ethiopia would have a 40% stake in the project ​and ‌Dangote 60%.