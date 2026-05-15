Egypt’s construction sector has witnessed notable expansion in recent years, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, urban development plans, and rising investment in housing and industrial zones. This growth has increased the importance of supporting industries, particularly building materials, which play a central role in meeting domestic demand and strengthening export performance. Egypt has established a strong position in this field, ranking as the world’s 19th-largest steel producer and the largest producer among Arab countries. In cement, Egypt ranks 11th globally and second in the Arab region.

In this factsheet, we review key indicators related to Egypt’s building materials market, focusing mainly on the steel and cement sectors.

In 2025, building materials accounted for 30% of Egypt’s total exports, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 37%. Exports increased from $9.4 billion in 2024 to $14.9 billion in 2025. Egypt’s building materials exports accessed more than 160 international markets, with the UAE, Switzerland, and Libya coming at the top of importing markets.

In fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, Egypt’s cement production reached 54.98 million tons. This represented an annual growth rate of 23%, up from 44.7 million tons recorded in FY2023/24. Meanwhile, cement sales jumped by 10.4% to 44.7 million tons in FY2024/25 compared to 40.5 million tons in the previous FY.

The average local prices of one ton of cement reached EGP 4,070 in 2025. Prices were at their lowest in January, at EGP 3,500 per ton, before peaking in October at EGP 4,409 per ton.

In 2025, Egypt’s exports of cement, including clinker, reached $837.3 million, representing an 8% YoY decline compared to $909.8 million in 2024.

In 2025, Egyptian cement exports penetrated around 100 international markets. Libya ranked as the top importer, accounting for $146.4 million, or 17.5% of Egypt’s cement exports, followed by Palestine at $121.1 million, or 14.5%, to support reconstruction efforts following the Gaza war.

In 2025, Egypt’s production of reinforcement steel fell by 7% YoY to 8.4 million tons, compared to 9.04 million tons in 2024. Correspondingly, sales fell by 4.3% to 6.7 million tons in 2025, down from 7 million tons in 2024.

The average domestic prices of reinforcement steel reached EGP 40,482 per ton in 2025. Prices started the year at a peak of EGP 37,958 per ton. However, prices declined to their lowest levels in July at EGP 32,150 per ton.

In 2025, Egypt’s exports of iron and steel reached $1.82 billion, which represented an 18% YoY decline. Exports entered more than 85 international markets. Türkiye was the top importer, with $274.5 million, accounting for 15.1% of Egypt’s iron and steel exports, followed by Brazil at 8.8% and Lebanon at 7.1%.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).