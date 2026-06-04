Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is in talks with S&P Dow Jones Indices to better understand the requirements behind the company's proposal to reclassify Egypt from an emerging market to a frontier market, EGX's Chairman Omar Radwan told Asharq Business.

Moreover, the EGX plans to launch new futures contracts this month linked to the EGX70 index and a number of leading listed stocks, as part of efforts to expand available investment instruments in the market.

Radwan also said the coming period will see several companies transfer from the NILEX to the main market, a move expected to broaden the range of listed companies available to investors.

In addition, he said the EGX expects further momentum in daily trading volumes following the anticipated listings of Misr Life Insurance Company and Banque du Caire.