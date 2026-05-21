Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizer and building materials in the local market on Thursday, May 21st.

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate remained stable at EGP 19,526, whereas the price of ammonium nitrate stood at EGP 24,635 per ton.

A ton of urea rose by 3.3% to EGP 25,373.

As for building materials, the price of a ton of grey cement fell by 0.6% to EGP 4,046.

The price of investment-grade iron decreased by 0.3% to EGP 38,205 per ton.

Finally, a ton of Ezz Steel went up by 0.2% to EGP 39,982.