Arab Finance: The Ministry of Labor began disbursing two new grants worth EGP 767.613 million to irregular workers registered at the ministry on Thursday, May 21st, according to an official statement.

The package includes the regular Eid El-Adha grant and an exceptional grant introduced as part of the social protection measures directed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Minister of Labor Hassan Radad said the two grants will benefit 255,871 workers nationwide, adding that payments will be available for one month through branches of Egypt Post using recipients’ national ID cards.

The initiative comes as part of the government’s efforts to expand social protection programs and provide greater support for irregular labor, one of the groups most vulnerable to economic pressures and market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, the value of each grant reached EGP 383.806 million, funded through the central account for the social and healthcare support of these workers, covering all 27 governorates.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the six-day period from Tuesday, May 26th, to Sunday, May 31st, as an official paid holiday in celebration of Eid al-Adha for the public sector.