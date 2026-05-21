Arab Finance: The prices of basic commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets varied on Thursday, May 21st, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice hit EGP 33.7 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 8.9%.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged flour rose by 7.9% to EGP 26.2 per kilogram.

Sugar also increased by 2.7% to EGP 34.7 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, tomatoes continued their sharp price surge, reaching EGP 40.9 per kilogram, whereas potatoes dropped to EGP 14 per kilogram.