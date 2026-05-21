Arab Finance: Cityscape is set to launch the first edition of “Cityscape North Coast” in New Alamein City from July 23rd to July 25th, according to a press release.

The exhibition is being held on the North Coast for the first time amid rapid growth in both local and foreign investments in the region, with investments in New Alamein City alone surpassing EGP 240 billion.

The area has also witnessed annual real estate sales growth of up to 75%, highlighting its rising appeal as a major investment and residential destination.

Meanwhile, the three-day event will gather more than 20 leading real estate developers to showcase a wide range of projects and investment opportunities aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to transform the North Coast into a fully integrated, year-round urban and tourism destination.

Robier Daniel, Cityscape Egypt Exhibition Director, commented: “The launch of the North Coast edition marks a new chapter in Cityscape’s journey, as we aim to provide a platform that brings developers and investors together at the heart of this urban transformation, contributing to the growth of tourism and investment in Egypt.”

Daniel added: “As the North Coast evolves into a fully integrated, year-round destination, the event offers visitors, the chance to explore the latest coastal launches and flexible financing solutions that meet investors’ aspirations and respond to economic challenges, especially those from the GCC seeking second homes and investment opportunities in Egypt.”

Dr. Eng. Mohamed KhalafAllah, Head of New Alamein City Authority, commented: “New Alamein City, the capital of tourism and one of the most sustainable cities, stands as one of the Egyptian state’s most significant urban achievements over the past decade. The city is preparing to host the international Cityscape exhibition as part of the major international conferences and key events scheduled for the Alamein 2026 season.”

The event is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors and will feature entertainment experiences and interactive activities designed to offer attendees a comprehensive experience that combines investment, partnership opportunities, and a distinctive Mediterranean coastal lifestyle.