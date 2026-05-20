Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), the real estate and asset management division of Dubai Holding, has awarded a 680 million UAE dirhams ($185.16 million) construction contract to Group AMANA for Lantana Hills, a gated residential community in Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South.

Lantana Hills will house 390 townhouses, with handover scheduled for the second half of 2027, DHAM said in a statement.

Group AMANA will deploy DuBox and DuPod’s modular technologies to deliver the project.

The latest off-site construction methods will accelerate delivery timelines, reduce material waste by up to 30 percent, and improve on-site safety by more than 70 percent compared to traditional construction methods, with approximately 85 percent of the construction completed off-site.

A total of 2,730 modular units by DuBox and 2,020 bathroom pods by DuPod will be manufactured within a controlled factory environment, the statement said.

Dubai Holding Asset Management owns and operates an extensive portfolio of 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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