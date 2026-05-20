Cityscape Global 2026, a leading real estate expo, will be back in Riyadh this November, bringing together investors, developers, policymakers and industry leaders from across the globe as Saudi Arabia continues to prioritise investment across key sectors such as urban development, infrastructure, and entertainment as part of its long-term economic transformation.

The event will be held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre (Malham) from November 16-19, sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, the Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf.

Cityscape Global brings together the stakeholders, property investors, developers, architects, banks and government representatives to expand real estate investment opportunities.

On the upcoming event, Majed bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Saudi Arabia, said: "Cityscape Global supports our efforts to expand homeownership and improve access to real estate investment across Saudi Arabia. The scale of last year’s edition, which saw $63 billion in deals signed and over 164,000+ visits, reflects the strength of the market and the role this platform plays in connecting stakeholders."

"By bringing together developers, investors, and government entities, Cityscape Global helps accelerate delivery and supports our long-term development goals," he stated.

Global participation, local impact

Cityscape Global stands as a leading international platform for the real estate industry, attracting top-tier developers and investors from around the world. In 2025, the event welcomed over 164,000+ visits from 120+ countries, demonstrating true global reach. More than 35,000 investors and professionals formed a powerful international network, and 82 international developers showcased their projects, highlighting Cityscape Global's unmatched international presence. With 600+ exhibitors expected in 2026, Cityscape Global is set to further expand its global footprint, said the organisers.

For investors, Cityscape Global is an unparalleled gateway to lucrative opportunities, offering direct access to a diverse portfolio of Saudi and international projects under one roof. Attending institutional investors represent over $6 trillion in assets under management across real estate and infrastructure, underlining the scale of opportunity.

Fahad Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer at Qatari Diar, said this is its third engagement with the top event, having participated in Cityscape Global 2025.

Backed by growing investor interest and large-scale development activity in Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global 2026 is expected to draw global real estate leaders to Riyadh for four days of networking, partnerships and investment discussions.

Cityscape Global, stated Al Jahrami, offers excellent opportunities for Qatari Diar, to showcase its projects and products. "We view Cityscape Global as the ideal platform to connect with investors and business leaders from around the world, which aligns with our ambitions for expansion and growth," he noted.

According to the organisers, several new initiatives will be introduced at its 2026 edition aimed at strengthening investor engagement and enhancing collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.

Among the programmes planned is the Real Estate Leaders Club, a dedicated platform for senior international investors, developers and hospitality operators. The initiative will provide pre-arranged one-to-one meetings with local developers, investors and government officials, along with networking opportunities, site visits and discussions on market trends and investment strategies, they stated.

The event will also feature G2G Co-Lab, a government-focused platform designed for ministers, mayors and ambassadors to promote international cooperation through policy discussions, private roundtables and industry panels focused on urban development and infrastructure. The programme will also include networking sessions and a dedicated VIP experience.

Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, said: "In 2025, Cityscape Global brought together capital and funds representing $6.1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure assets under management, including global leaders such as BlackRock, Brookfield, UBS, PGIM, King Street, and Hines."

"The event reflects its continued scale and relevance as a global meeting point for the real estate industry. In 2026, we will introduce new initiatives to streamline property access, foster strategic partnerships with investors, and create new opportunities for engagement across the real estate ecosystem," stated Sturgess.

"Cityscape Global continues to serve as a leading platform connecting global capital with real estate opportunities," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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