Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has introduced the Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers, a limited collection of 16 beachfront homes located at the gateway to Palm Jumeirah, within one of Dubai’s most connected coastal addresses, with handover expected in H1 2027.

Combining generous living spaces, direct access to an exclusive residents’ beach and a prime Palm Jumeirah gateway location, the Podium Villas offer one of the area’s most compelling opportunities for buyers seeking beachfront living in a well-connected, established destination.

The two-, three- and four-bedroom homes are designed to offer the privacy and scale of villa living, with the amenities and convenience of a premium tower destination, said the developer in a statement.

The collection includes two-bedroom residences ranging from 3,400 to 3,500 sq ft, three-bedroom residences spanning between 2,500 to 3,800 sq ft, and four-bedroom residences ranging around 3,900 to 4,500 sq ft.

Positioned across Towers Two and Three, the Podium Villas offer residents a rare blend of space, privacy, connectivity and access to one of Dubai’s most recognisable locations.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Palm Jumeirah remains one of Dubai’s most internationally recognised destinations and continues to set the benchmark for waterfront living."

"The Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers build on that legacy with a limited collection of beachfront homes that offer space, privacy and access to an exclusive residents’ beach. This launch reflects Nakheel’s continued focus on creating distinctive residential experiences with enduring appeal for residents and investors across established destinations," he stated.

Designed for buyers seeking a more private residential experience within an established waterfront destination, the Podium Villas introduce a distinctive villa-style offering within Palm Beach Towers. Each residence has been designed to maximise views across the Dubai coastline and Palm Jumeirah, while offering generous living spaces within a more private residential setting.

Residents will have access to a wide range of amenities, including an exclusive residents’ beach, infinity pools, fitness and wellness facilities, outdoor yoga areas, spa experiences, landscaped gardens and shared outdoor spaces. The development also includes a rooftop lounge with dining and viewing areas, creating a resort-style residential environment with direct water access, said Al Malik.

Palm Beach Towers is located at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, with convenient access to Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Sheikh Zayed Road and key lifestyle destinations across the city. The development brings together beachfront living, urban connectivity and curated amenities in one of Dubai’s most established communities, he added.

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