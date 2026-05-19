Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media hosted a reception in Germany ahead of its participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2026, the leading global trade show for the MICE sector.

The event brought together senior figures from Germany’s travel and tourism industry, including destination management companies, tour operators, travel media representatives, event organisers, and corporate travel officials, alongside general managers of Ajman’s hotel establishments.

The gathering aimed to strengthen engagement with international partners and support future collaboration in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector.

It provided a platform for direct dialogue on opportunities to expand business ties and enhance Ajman’s positioning as a competitive destination for business and incentive travel.

Presentations during the event highlighted Ajman’s integrated tourism offering, including five-star hotels, conference facilities equipped with advanced audio-visual and live-streaming technologies, and incentive packages combining Emirati heritage with international hospitality standards.

The emirate was also presented as a destination offering cultural heritage, historical assets, natural landscapes, and modern tourism infrastructure.

The Department also outlined its strategy for building partnerships through co-marketing initiatives, corporate loyalty programmes, and familiarisation trips designed to showcase the destination to international stakeholders.

The engagement forms part of Ajman’s broader efforts to strengthen its presence in global MICE markets and build long-term tourism partnerships ahead of IMEX Frankfurt 2026.

Mahmood Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, stated: "Ajman's participation in international tourism forums is grounded in a firm conviction that building direct relationships with decision-makers in target markets is the cornerstone of any successful promotional strategy, and this reception is a tangible expression of that belief."

He added: "Ajman today possesses a comprehensive tourism ecosystem that positions it to attract the broadest spectrum of visitors from around the world; whether individual travellers, group tours, or business delegates. Through our presence at these events, we aim to communicate this potential to global decision-makers, ultimately achieving a qualitative leap in Ajman's international tourism profile in line with the strategic vision of 2030."

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

