Dubai CommerCity on Tuesday announced the enhancement of its integration with the cross-border e-commerce platform, in collaboration with Dubai Customs, Dubai Municipality, and NAQEL Express, to develop the digital trade ecosystem and accelerate the movement of goods across borders.

The integration forms part of broader efforts to connect free zones with logistics and e-commerce service providers through an advanced digital platform built on blockchain technology.

The platform supports end-to-end automation across the trade journey, from order placement and customs clearance to final delivery, while ensuring the highest levels of transparency, traceability and efficiency.

Dubai CommerCity, the region’s first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, plays a pivotal role in the initiative by facilitating collaboration among stakeholders while enhancing the readiness of businesses operating within its ecosystem to scale regionally and internationally through an integrated digital infrastructure.

Abdulrahman Shahin, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dubai CommerCity, said the integration marked a significant step in strengthening connectivity across the digital commerce ecosystem, linking free zones, regulatory authorities, and logistics providers to enable seamless operations and faster cross-border trade flows.

"The initiative is designed to support companies within our ecosystem in scaling more efficiently through an integrated digital environment that enhances compliance and accelerates execution, in alignment with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme," he said.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to strengthening market trust and competitiveness by enabling the seamless flow of goods within an integrated regulatory framework that carefully balances product safety requirements with smooth procedures.

She said, “As a key partner in this initiative, we focus on strengthening collaboration and continuous coordination with our strategic partners across the public and private sectors, leveraging innovative oversight solutions to accelerate product release and approval processes for e-commerce operations. Effective regulation is achieved through integrated collaboration across all parties.”

Matar Al Muhairi, Director Client Happiness Department at Dubai Customs, said, “This platform reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing smart customs solutions that directly enhance trade facilitation, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs for stakeholders, thereby strengthening Dubai’s position as a global trade hub.

"Through this initiative, we continue to enable this digital ecosystem through advanced infrastructure that supports integration across entities, reinforces transparency, and builds a more agile and trusted business environment capable of accommodating growth and adapting to evolving global trade dynamics.”

Dr. Adnan Ibrahim Al Marzooa, Deputy CEO of NAQEL Express, stated, “This integration has enabled a significant transformation in our operational model by reducing processing time and automating clearance and delivery workflows, resulting in enhanced supply chain efficiency and improved service delivery. It also supports our expansion in e-commerce operations with greater confidence, underpinned by a fully integrated digital framework that enhances transparency and end-to-end shipment visibility.”

This collaboration represents an advanced model of partnership across government, semi-government, and private sectors, combining regulatory alignment with technological innovation to establish a scalable and integrated e-commerce ecosystem. The initiative supports the attraction of high-value investments and further strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness within the global digital economy.

It is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for e-commerce companies and encourage global players to establish regional distribution hubs in Dubai, benefiting from its advanced digital infrastructure and agile regulatory environment, thereby reinforcing its role as a leading global centre for digital trade and supply chain innovation.