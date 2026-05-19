Presight, a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems, has signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) to advance the use of artificial intelligence in public safety and emergency response.

The Cooperation Agreement reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to advance safety, preparedness, and resilience through innovation. It represents a significant step in the UAE’s efforts to apply artificial intelligence for societal benefit and highlights how collaboration between technology leaders and public institutions can shape safer, smarter, and more sustainable cities.

Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Al Kathiri, representative of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, signed the Cooperation Agreement in the presence of Salem Al Dhaheri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight.

Lt. Col Hassan Ali AlKathiri, director of strategic planning and organizational development said: “Partnering with Presight reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen emergency readiness through digital transformation. By integrating artificial intelligence into our operations, we can enhance response capabilities, anticipate potential risks, and ensure a higher standard of safety and protection for the community.”

Through this Cooperation Agreement, Presight and ADCDA will explore AI-driven solutions that transform how emergency operations are planned, managed, and executed. Areas of focus include predictive dispatching, intelligent route optimization, early fire detection, real-time simulation, and data-driven risk mapping, each designed to improve decision-making and accelerate response times.

Dr. Adel Alsharji said: “Safety and preparedness are at the heart of every smart city. Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority demonstrates how Applied Intelligence can transform emergency response, predictive risk management, and community protection. Together, we aim to build a next-generation ecosystem for public safety that harnesses data, AI, and innovation to make Abu Dhabi one of the safest and smartest cities in the world.”

The Cooperation Agreement supports ADCDA’s ambition to become a technology-driven safety authority, reinforcing the UAE’s vision to leverage artificial intelligence across key public service sectors. By combining Presight’s AI expertise with ADCDA’s operational excellence, the two organizations aim to strengthen every stage of emergency management, from prevention and preparedness to real-time response and recovery.

Presight’s collaboration with ADCDA builds on its experience supporting the UAE’s emergency and crisis management ecosystem, including work with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). Through such initiatives, Presight continues to enable government entities to deliver smarter, faster, and more resilient services that protect lives and property.