DUBAI - Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, operating under Visioneers, the UAE’s largest content management and development platform, has launched a strategic partnership with Meta to promote digital safety and family protection on Instagram.

The partnership is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region and aims to enhance digital awareness among parents while protecting children and teenagers from digital risks and harmful content on Instagram.

The partnership coincides with the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026,” which aims to strengthen family bonds, support family stability and prosperity, and reinforce authentic societal values.

The strategic partnership seeks to equip families, content creators, schools, and communities with the tools and knowledge needed to build safer digital experiences for children and teenagers, strengthen digital safety, protect young users, and encourage the responsible and safe use of technology and social media platforms.

Creators HQ, in collaboration with Meta, will organise a series of impactful initiatives starting with the “Parents Assembly with Instagram,” which aims to support parents in building a healthy and safe relationship between their children and social media. The assembly will also introduce families to family-oriented content creation practices on Instagram and support the development of digital communities built on confidence and responsibility.

The initiative further seeks to reinforce a safe digital environment that supports family stability and addresses the growing challenges associated with children’s and teenagers’ use of digital platforms.

This will be achieved by highlighting protection and parental supervision tools, while promoting awareness around the positive use of Instagram, including Teen Accounts — the platform’s largest-ever update focused on teen safety - alongside parental supervision tools that enable parents to oversee their children’s digital experiences.

The initiative also includes Meta’s latest developments in AI-powered age verification technologies, which use contextual analysis across profiles and visual content technologies to identify accounts that may belong to underage users and proactively enhance their protection.

The event’s programme will feature several Meta experts and will be attended by more than 50 content creators specialising in family-focused content.

The programme will discuss a range of key topics related to digital safety, protecting teenagers from inappropriate content, enhancing privacy and cybersecurity, and empowering parents to use the available tools to monitor their children’s digital activities, contributing to a safer and more balanced digital experience.

Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye at Meta, emphasised the importance of collaborating with Creators HQ and content creators across the region to strengthen digital safety. She noted that the programme aims to enhance digital awareness and provide parents with the tools needed to support their teens online, protect them from misleading content, and ensure their digital wellbeing.

She said, “At Meta, we are committed to easing the burden on parents by providing effective tools that enable them to supervise their children’s digital experiences. This is why we launched Instagram Teen Accounts, our biggest update to teen safety to date, which includes built-in protections that automatically limit exposure to inappropriate content and unwanted contact.

"Through our partnership with Creators HQ, we are empowering families and content creators to understand and use these tools to build a safer digital experience for their teens.”

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, affirmed that the UAE continues to establish an advanced model for fostering a safe digital environment for families. He noted that strategic partnerships with major global platforms contribute to building sustainable digital awareness that supports younger generations and enables them to positively benefit from social media platforms.

He said, “We seek to equip families with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their children in the digital world through these impactful initiatives, while strengthening a culture of conscious and responsible social media use in line with rapid digital transformations and in a way that preserves authentic societal values.”

The event programme includes dedicated sessions that bring together content creators and parents, as well as panel discussions addressing the challenges of parenting in the digital age. The initiative also focuses on increasing awareness around Teen Accounts tools and promoting healthy digital habits, contributing to the development of safer digital communities.

The assembly comes as part of the shared commitment of Creators HQ and Meta to strengthening digital awareness culture across the region and supporting efforts to build a safer digital environment for children and teenagers.