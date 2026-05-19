Muscat: The American Chamber of Commerce in Oman (AmCham Oman) has officially launched its Technology & AI Committee, bringing together leaders from the technology sector, private industry, startups, SMEs, and ecosystem stakeholders to support Oman’s growing digital economy ambitions.

The Committee was established as a private-sector platform focused on strengthening US–Oman collaboration in technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, workforce development, and digital transformation.

Following alignment discussions with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), the Committee will focus on two major priorities: Supporting workforce development and technology employment opportunities for Omanis and increasing international exposure and visibility for Omani startups, SMEs, and emerging technology talent.

Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman, said: “The pace of digital transformation happening across Oman creates significant opportunity for collaboration between industry, government, startups, and global technology leaders. Through this Committee, we hope to support conversations and initiatives that are practical, forward-looking, and ultimately valuable for the broader ecosystem.”



The Committee will support initiatives focused on technology workforce readiness, employer and ecosystem engagement, startup and SME visibility, AI awareness and digital readiness, US–Oman technology collaboration and ecosystem research and reporting.

Strong digital momentum

The Committee is chaired by Sheikh Saif Al Hosni, General Manager of Microsoft Oman & Bahrain, who stated: “Oman today has all the ingredients needed to become a leading regional hub for technology and innovation — ambitious leadership, strong digital momentum, and a rapidly evolving ecosystem. Through the AmCham Oman Technology & AI Committee, we have an opportunity to bring together industry, government, startups, and global technology leaders to support practical collaboration and meaningful long-term impact for Oman’s digital economy.”

Amr Nabil of Dell Technologies, Co-Chair of the Committee, added: “The opportunity today is not only to support technology growth, but to help create stronger pathways for talent, innovation, entrepreneurship, and ecosystem collaboration that position Oman competitively within the region’s digital future.”

AmCham Oman noted that the Committee will also contribute to structured ecosystem insight gathering and industry reporting related to workforce trends, startup ecosystem observations, hiring needs, and opportunities for stronger private-sector collaboration within Oman’s technology landscape

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