Dubai South, the master-planned city and free zone centred around Al Maktoum International Airport, and UAE-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim have agreed to develop a 62 billion UAE dirhams ($16.88 billion) mixed-use master community within Dubai South.

Spanning 22 million square feet (sq. ft.), the new development will house a diverse mix of residential, retail, and lifestyle offerings, designed to serve the growing population within Dubai South and the surrounding areas.

The project will be anchored by a large shopping mall.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport, the development will benefit from connectivity to key highways and major transport corridors in close proximity to Dubai’s economic and logistics hubs.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to Dubai’s retail, tourism, residential, and commercial sectors, the statement said.

No project details or construction timeline were given.

Earlier this month, Group CEO Nabil Al Kindi told Zawya Projects that Dubai South was proceeding with its 2026 real estate plans with delivery commitments not contingent on short-term uncertainties.

“We are proceeding with new phase launches and have an additional project in the pipeline before the end of the year, which are all fully in line with our initial plans for 2026,” he said.

On Monday, Emirates broke ground on a $5.1 billion engineering complex at Dubai South, which is expected to become the world’s largest and most advanced aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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