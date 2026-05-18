Egyptian developer PRE Group has announced completion and full delivery of all residential units at the 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($75 million) Hadaba project is located in 6th of October City.

The development, which overlooks the Giza Pyramids, comprises of 158 residential villas including standalone units, twin houses and townhouses. The project and also includes a social club, a planned boutique hotel and luxury serviced apartments

PRE Group said it expects to announce a partnership with an international hospitality brand for the hotel component in the near future.

Ivoire West development

The company is also advancing construction at Ivoire West, a mixed-use development spanning approximately 76.72 acres in West Cairo.

The project includes more than 1,000 residential units across multiple housing typologies.

It also incorporates the ZIG commercial component extending across approximately 75,676 square metres (sqm). The ZIG project is designed to provide integrated retail, office and business facilities serving residents and surrounding communities.

PRE Group said the first phase of Ivoire West is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.

The developer also announced a collaboration with Seven to offer flexible financing solutions for home finishing and furnishing through instalment plans.

Walid Zaki, CEO of PRE Grou said the company continues to accelerate development across projects in East Cairo, West Cairo, Ain Sokhna and the North Coast.

The company has developed and delivered more than 16 integrated projects across Egypt.

(1 US Dollar = 53.32 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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