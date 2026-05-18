Arab Finance: Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding and Montage Hotels & Resorts jointly launched Montage Ras El Hekma, introducing the first branded residences for purchase at Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, according to an emailed press release.

The development will comprise 200 guestrooms and suites, alongside 96 Montage Residences. It will feature a range of wellness and leisure amenities, including beachfront swimmable lagoons, a Spa Montage with 13 treatment rooms, six dining venues, and retail and family-focused experiences.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, commented: “Montage Hotels & Resorts are renowned for serving affluent travelers and homeowners, delivering an elevated guest experience and a commitment to refined living while remaining authentic to their surroundings. This ethos aligns closely with Modon’s vision for Ras El Hekma, where we are creating a distinctive Mediterranean destination defined by quality, experience, and long-term value.”

Montage Residences Ras El Hekma will include a private collection of 96 branded villas located within Wadi Yemm, the first precinct of the Ras El Hekma masterplan to enter active development. The villas are designed to maximize natural light, privacy, spaciousness, and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The joint project is part of the $35 billion Ras El Hekma masterplan, a 170.8 million-square-meter development transforming Egypt’s Northern Coast into a next-generation city expected to attract investment of $110 billion by 2045.

The resort and residences will be set within Wadi Yemm, the first of Ras El Hekma’s 17 planned precincts to move into active delivery. As the city’s first fully integrated coastal community, it represents the opening chapter of the broader master plan vision.

Upon completion, Ras El Hekma is projected to contribute around $25 billion annually to Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) and generate nearly 750,000 jobs, positioning it among the region’s largest urban development and investment projects.